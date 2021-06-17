Worcester State’s Attorney Commends Retiring Employee

During the June 1 meeting, the Worcester County Commissioners, who were joined by State’s Attorney Kris Heiser, presented a retirement commendation and thanked office assistant Lorraine Mack for providing 15 years of dedicated service to the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. Mack is pictured with Heiser and the commissioners.