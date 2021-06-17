45th Street Taphouse
443-664-2201
45th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 18: Wes Davis, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 19:
Colossal Fossil Sauce, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 20: Keith White Duo, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23: Aaron Howell, 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 24: Ward Ewing, 9 p.m.
9th Street Taphouse
443-664-2641
9th St. & Boardwalk
Friday, June 18: Caitie Adler, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 19: Aaron Howell, 6 p.m.
Thursdays: Chino Rankin, 6 p.m.
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Thursday, June 24: Aaron Howell Duo
Sundays: Local’s Party w/ DJ BK
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
410-289-6846
37th & 38th St.
Friday, June 18: Darin Engh, Noon;
Monkee Paw, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 19: The Everafter, Noon,
33 RPM, 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 20: Chris Diller Duo, Noon;
Lauren Glick Band, 4 p.m.
Monday, June 21: Nate Clendenen, Noon
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22: Josh Pryor, 11:30 a.m.;
Bilenki Duo, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23: Kevin Poole, Noon;
Smooth & Remy, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 24: Keri Anthony, Noon;
Lime Green Band, 4 p.m.
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, June 19: Jim Long, 2 p.m.
Sundays: DJ Wax, 10 a.m.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax, 8 p.m.
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Sunday, June 20: TBA
Wednesday, June 23: Jason Lee, 5 p.m.
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.
Friday, June 18: Shots Fired, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 19: Side Project, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 20: Karaoke w/DJ Jeremy, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 21: DJ Wax, 10 p.m.,
Tuesday, June 22: DJ RobCee, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23:
EDM w/Reckless Minds, 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 24: Joy On Fire, 9 p.m.
Cork Bar
Sunday, June 20: Trailer Park Romeo, 4 p.m.
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. in the Bay
Friday, June 18: The 8-Trax, 5:30 p.m.;
DJ RobCee, 9:30, All Star Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 19: Other Brother Darryl, 5:30 p.m.; DJ Willoughby, 9:30 p.m.;
Shake The Room, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 20: Bryan Clark, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 21: Animal House, 5 p.m.,
DJ Hector, 9 p.m. (deck)
The Rockets, 10 p.m.(stage)
Thursday, June 24: DJ Groove, 9:30 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Friday, June 18: TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, June 18: DJ Billy T, 3 p.m.
Saturday June 19: Dust N Bones Duo, 1 p.m.;
DJ Billy T, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 20: Opposite Directions, 1 p.m.; DJ Billy T, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 24: DJ Nilly, 3 p.m.
Mulligan’s
410-213-7717
12445 Ocean Gateway, West OC
Thursday, June 24: TBA
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy. In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, June 18 & 19:
Jimi Smooth Band, DJ Twitch, 7 p.m.
Mondays DJ Twitch, 7 p.m.
Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill
Friday & Saturday, June 18 & 19:
Stephen Anthony, Noon
Friday-Sunday, June 18-20:
On The Edge, 4 p.m.
Monday & Tuesday, June 21 & 22:
First Class
Wednesday & Thursday, June 23 & 24:
On The Edge, 4 p.m.
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines
Friday, June 18: Great Train Robbery
Saturday, June 19: Full Circle
Sunday, June 20: Marcella
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, June 18: Beats By Styler, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 19: Rogue Citizens
Sunday, June 20: Beats By Styler
Mondays: Karaoke With Wood
Tuesdays: Beats By Wax
Wednesdays: Beats By Styler
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Friday, June 18: DJ Adam Dutch, 2 p.m.,
Surreal, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 19: DJ Rut, 2 p.m.,
Surreal, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 20: DJ Rut, 2 p.m.;
DJ Adam Dutch, 10 p.m.
Monday, June 21: DJ Rut, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22: DJ Adam Dutch, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23: DJ Rut, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 24: DJ Adam Dutch, 9 p.m.
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 18: Jim Long Band, 5 p.m.,
9 Mile Roots, 9 p.m., Lost In Paris, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 19: DJ Bobby O, 10 a.m.
Hot Toddys, 1 p.m., 9 Mile Roots, 5 p.m.,
The Way Outs, 9 p.m., Kono Nation, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 20: Triple Rail Turn, 5 p.m.
The Burnsiders, 9 p.m.;
Amish Outlaws, 10 p.m.
Monday, June 21:
Full Circle, 5 p.m.;
The Burnsiders, 9 p.m.;
Tuesday, June 22:
Opposite Directions, 5 p.m.;
Adwela & The Uprising, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23:
Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.
Adwela & The Uprising, 9 p.m.;
My Hero Zero, 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 24:
John McNutt Band, 5 p.m.,
I&I Riddim Reggae, 9 p.m.
Go Go Gadjet, 10 p.m.