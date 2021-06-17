45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 18: Wes Davis, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 19:

Colossal Fossil Sauce, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: Keith White Duo, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Aaron Howell, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 24: Ward Ewing, 9 p.m.

9th Street Taphouse

443-664-2641

9th St. & Boardwalk

Friday, June 18: Caitie Adler, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: Aaron Howell, 6 p.m.

Thursdays: Chino Rankin, 6 p.m.

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Thursday, June 24: Aaron Howell Duo

Sundays: Local’s Party w/ DJ BK

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

410-289-6846

37th & 38th St.

Friday, June 18: Darin Engh, Noon;

Monkee Paw, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: The Everafter, Noon,

33 RPM, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: Chris Diller Duo, Noon;

Lauren Glick Band, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 21: Nate Clendenen, Noon

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22: Josh Pryor, 11:30 a.m.;

Bilenki Duo, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Kevin Poole, Noon;

Smooth & Remy, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 24: Keri Anthony, Noon;

Lime Green Band, 4 p.m.

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, June 19: Jim Long, 2 p.m.

Sundays: DJ Wax, 10 a.m.

Wednesdays: DJ Wax, 8 p.m.

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Sunday, June 20: TBA

Wednesday, June 23: Jason Lee, 5 p.m.

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, June 18: Shots Fired, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: Side Project, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: Karaoke w/DJ Jeremy, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 21: DJ Wax, 10 p.m.,

Tuesday, June 22: DJ RobCee, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23:

EDM w/Reckless Minds, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 24: Joy On Fire, 9 p.m.

Cork Bar

Sunday, June 20: Trailer Park Romeo, 4 p.m.

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. in the Bay

Friday, June 18: The 8-Trax, 5:30 p.m.;

DJ RobCee, 9:30, All Star Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: Other Brother Darryl, 5:30 p.m.; DJ Willoughby, 9:30 p.m.;

Shake The Room, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: Bryan Clark, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 21: Animal House, 5 p.m.,

DJ Hector, 9 p.m. (deck)

The Rockets, 10 p.m.(stage)

Thursday, June 24: DJ Groove, 9:30 p.m.

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rte. 611, West OC

Friday, June 18: TBA

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, June 18: DJ Billy T, 3 p.m.

Saturday June 19: Dust N Bones Duo, 1 p.m.;

DJ Billy T, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: Opposite Directions, 1 p.m.; DJ Billy T, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 24: DJ Nilly, 3 p.m.

Mulligan’s

410-213-7717

12445 Ocean Gateway, West OC

Thursday, June 24: TBA

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy. In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, June 18 & 19:

Jimi Smooth Band, DJ Twitch, 7 p.m.

Mondays DJ Twitch, 7 p.m.

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Friday & Saturday, June 18 & 19:

Stephen Anthony, Noon

Friday-Sunday, June 18-20:

On The Edge, 4 p.m.

Monday & Tuesday, June 21 & 22:

First Class

Wednesday & Thursday, June 23 & 24:

On The Edge, 4 p.m.

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd., Ocean Pines

Friday, June 18: Great Train Robbery

Saturday, June 19: Full Circle

Sunday, June 20: Marcella

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, June 18: Beats By Styler, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: Rogue Citizens

Sunday, June 20: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke With Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Friday, June 18: DJ Adam Dutch, 2 p.m.,

Surreal, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: DJ Rut, 2 p.m.,

Surreal, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: DJ Rut, 2 p.m.;

DJ Adam Dutch, 10 p.m.

Monday, June 21: DJ Rut, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22: DJ Adam Dutch, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: DJ Rut, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 24: DJ Adam Dutch, 9 p.m.

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 18: Jim Long Band, 5 p.m.,

9 Mile Roots, 9 p.m., Lost In Paris, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: DJ Bobby O, 10 a.m.

Hot Toddys, 1 p.m., 9 Mile Roots, 5 p.m.,

The Way Outs, 9 p.m., Kono Nation, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: Triple Rail Turn, 5 p.m.

The Burnsiders, 9 p.m.;

Amish Outlaws, 10 p.m.

Monday, June 21:

Full Circle, 5 p.m.;

The Burnsiders, 9 p.m.;

Tuesday, June 22:

Opposite Directions, 5 p.m.;

Adwela & The Uprising, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23:

Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.

Adwela & The Uprising, 9 p.m.;

My Hero Zero, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 24:

John McNutt Band, 5 p.m.,

I&I Riddim Reggae, 9 p.m.

Go Go Gadjet, 10 p.m.