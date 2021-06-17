ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Family and friends rally around as you confront an unexpected challenge. Some plans will have to be changed until all the fuss and fluster settle down.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your creative gifts find new outlets for expression this week. Someone (a Libra, perhaps) has ideas that you might find surprisingly appealing. Pay attention.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’ll soon be able to restart those delayed travel plans. A financial matter you thought was closed could suddenly reopen. Be prepared to take swift, decisive action.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A romantic relationship takes an unexpected turn. You might be confused about how to react. It’s best not to be rushed into a decision that you’re not ready to make.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Don’t let your pride stand in the way of resolving an emotionally painful situation. This is a good time to deal with it and let the healing finally begin.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A workplace problem that you’ve been handling so well suddenly spins out of control. Don’t panic. You can rely on your good sense to help you restore order.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Wearing rose-colored glasses won’t solve a thorny personal situation. You need to take a hard look at what’s happening and then act according to the facts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Weigh all your options carefully before making any decisions you’ve been putting off. Then go ahead and plan a weekend of family fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): While personal and financial situations continue to improve, some setbacks might occur. But they’re only temporary, so hang in there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Family matters dominate the week. Health problems raise concern, but soon prove to be less serious than you had feared. Things start easing up by the weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Most situations are calmer now, both at home and on the job. But there’s still a chance that a co-worker will set off another round of unpleasantness.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): There’s no need to fish for compliments from an admirer who can’t say enough nice things about you. The upcoming holiday bodes well for family gatherings.

BORN THIS WEEK: You love to compete, both on a personal and a sporting level, and you hate to settle for anything less than excellence.

