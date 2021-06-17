Things I Like – June 18, 2021

by

A backyard full of kids at play

Air Show rehearsal day

A creative repurposing project

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

Seeing my son working out

Smell of an old barn

Tricked out golf carts

A real conversation with a teenager

Mornings with no rushing around

Getting dinner on a fishing trip

Keeping tabs on a bird’s nest

Simone Biles

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.