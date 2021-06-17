Community Center Committee Eyed To Guide Berlin Process BERLIN – Elected officials agreed this week to create a committee to focus on planning for a community center.The Berlin Town Council voted 5-0 Monday to create the Community Center Development Committee (CCDC) to focus on planning for a facility. The move comes after residents took to social media last week to address the need… Read more »

Ocean City In Early Stages Of Rebranding Process; Gathering Visitor Data A Key Step OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s new Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo has hit the ground running in his first weeks on the job, including a rebranding presentation to tourism officials this week.Perlozzo was appointed to the newly-created position in April and began his official duties on June 1. On Tuesday, he updated the… Read more »

Divided Ocean City Council Votes Down Three Cell Towers OCEAN CITY — Continuing a recent trend, a divided Mayor and Council this week denied a request from a private sector company to install three small-cell towers in uptown residential neighborhoods.The Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday a request to install three new small-cell towers in north Ocean City to enhance wireless service… Read more »