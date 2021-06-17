Republican Women Hold General Meeting At Coral Reef Restaurant

The Republican Women of Worcester County group held its general meeting at The Coral Reef Restaurant in Ocean City on May 27.  RWWC welcomed home local legislators for a report on activities in Annapolis.  Pictured, from left, are Delegate Charles Otto, Senator Mary Beth Carozza and Delegate Wayne Hartman.  They each highlighted the Maryland General Assembly key issues during the recent session.