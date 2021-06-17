SNOW HILL – Officials approved the transfer of the liquor license formerly held by BJ’s on the Water to the connections of Atlantic Beach House this week.

The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) on Wednesday agreed to transfer the license once held by BJ’s on the Water to Windward OC LLC. Though there were some concerns voiced by area residents, attorney Joe Moore, representing Windward OC, assured neighbors of Atlantic Beach House that the proprietors didn’t want to create noise problems.

“We have new owners,” Moore said. “We are trying to put our best foot forward.”

Moore told the board his clients had taken over the facility and weren’t seeking any changes to its existing liquor license. He said the new owners wanted to continue the tradition BJ’s on the Water started 40 years ago.

Four area residents, however, submitted letters in opposition to plans for live music at the facility. One resident in attendance at the meeting said the restaurant was in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

“Water is a wonderful reflector of sound,” he said, adding that the restaurant’s entertainment could impact the neighborhood if it went past 10 p.m.

William Esham, chairman of the BLC, said the restaurant was seeking the same entertainment privileges BJ’s had had. He said the board hadn’t received noise complaints when BJ’s was in operation. Residents said they’d called BJ’s directly, as well as the police, but had never contacted the liquor board.

Moore said BJ’s had been there long before the neighboring condominium and residents knew they were buying property next to a restaurant.

“We’re going to be good neighbors,” he said, adding that his clients’ families operated restaurants throughout Ocean City without problems.

Members of the Atlantic Beach House management team stressed that it was a restaurant, not a music venue, and that they’d already canceled two bands because they worried they’d be too loud. The BLC agreed to approve the license transfer.

Other actions taken by the BLC Wednesday included approval of new entertainment hours at Sisters in Berlin, approval of a beer and wine license for J&M Meat Market in Berlin and approval of a beer, wine and liquor license for the 410 Social Eatery and Barroom in Berlin. The 410 Social Eatery, once known as Goobers, is expected to open in August.

The BLC also approved the transfer of the license for the Crabcake Factory at 12000 Coastal Highway and an application for the Lazy River Saloon & Pool Bar and Golden Nugget at Frontier Town.