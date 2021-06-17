(The following represents the contents of a press release from the Ocean City Police Department)

OCEAN CITY — On June 16, 2021, at approximately 3:47 a.m., Ocean City police officers responded to the 100 block of 27th Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they met with the victim, 18, Reading, PA. The victim informed officers that he had exchanged words with five individuals on a motel balcony. The five individuals then confronted the victim in the parking lot. The victim told officers that one of the suspects lifted his shirt and displayed the grip of a handgun. The victim was then robbed of his personal property. The five suspects left the area with the victim’s belongings. The victim was able to provide officers with detailed descriptions of the five suspects.

Two of the suspects were arrested by Ocean City Police a few hours later in the vicinity of the robbery. Officers observed the remaining three suspects return to the motel and then leave in a vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. All three suspects were arrested. Two of the suspects had loaded handguns on them at the time of the arrest. During the search of the vehicle, officers located marijuana greater than 10 grams in the vehicle. Officers searched the suspect’s motel room and located some of the victim’s personal property.

Through the coordinated efforts of our Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division, the following five arrests were made:

Lawar Shawud Turner, 20, Trapp, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/ammo/minor, handgun use/felony violent crime, possession of marijuana 10+ grams, regulated firearm: illegal possession, and illegal possession of ammunition. Turner was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.

Ja’avier Nasjier Pierce, 19, Easton, MD: Trespass-posted property, armed robbery and robbery. Pierce was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.

Jahza Molik Barney, 21, Easton, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, possession of marijuana 10+ grams, and driving without a license. Barney was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.

Juvenile #1, 17, Cambridge, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/ammo/minor, handgun use/felony violent crime, and possession of marijuana 10+ grams. Juvenile #1 was waived to adult status and was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner. Juvenile #1 was held without bond.

Juvenile #2, 17, Easton, MD: Armed robbery and robbery. Juvenile #2 was waived to adult status and was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner. Juvenile #2 was held without bond.

The Ocean City Police Department would like to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.