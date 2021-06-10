SALISBURY – Less than a week remains for families to apply for a virtual learning option.

In a meeting of the Wicomico County Board of Education on Tuesday, Chief Academic Officer Rick Briggs reminded families interested in virtual learning for the 2021-2022 academic year to submit their applications, which will remain open through Thursday, June 17.

“Once all applications are submitted and we have a better idea on enrollment, our planning will intensify,” he said.

Earlier this year, Wicomico County Public Schools announced plans for full, in-person instruction this fall, as well as a blended learning option for eligible students who wish to remain virtual.

“No teacher would teach concurrently,” Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin said last month. “The vast majority of our teachers will be teaching face-to-face. But we will assign a few teachers, based upon the numbers who want a virtual option, to teach virtually.”

Officials say they anticipate most students will return to the classroom five days a week next school year, and for them no application or commitment is needed. However, families interested in the Blended Virtual Learning Program are required to submit their applications by June 17.

“A student who is accepted into the Blended Virtual Learning Program will remain virtual through at least the end of the first semester in January 2022,” Briggs said in a statement. “These blended virtual students will have a full instructional day like their in-person peers, but the day will be a mix of 20 percent or more of live, synchronous instruction during which the student must be actively engaged with camera turned on, and the remaining time in independent, asynchronous work. Virtual students will need a reliable daily internet connection. They should be self-motivated with excellent study habits to be successful in this program.”

In an effort to provide additional information on the blended learning program, the school system has created online information sessions. The second and final session will be held on June 14 at 6 p.m., with links available at www.wcboe.org. Questions can also be emailed to comments@wcboe.org.

“We encourage you to take your time and review not only the application itself but all of the available information to determine if the Blended Virtual Learning Program might be a good fit for your student,” his statement reads. “Please visit the ‘2021-2022 School Year’ page on our website to review a variety of questions and answers about next school year.”