Things I Like – June 11, 2021

by

Blue sky beach days

Quizzing my son before his finals

Watching a surfing contest

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

Flip-flop weekends

That Surfers Healing is coming back

A drink after deadline day

Any breakfast meat with eggs

Assateague wildlife pictures

When compassion is on display

My truck’s cooling seat feature

Declining a call when the time is not right