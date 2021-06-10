BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team beat Bennett, 10-3, in the regular season finale to complete a perfect, albeit shortened 2021 campaign.

The Seahawks ran the table this spring, going 6-0 in the regular season. With the 10-3 win last Thursday, the Decatur girls completed a season sweep of the Clippers. The Seahawks earned the top seed in the state 2A-East Section II region when the brackets were released.

Decatur will face North Caroline, seeded fourth, when the regional tournament opens this week. If the Seahawks advance, they would face the winner of the other semifinal between second-seeded Parkside and third-seeded Easton.