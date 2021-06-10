Retired Educators Meet At Salisbury Moose Lodge

The Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel (WREP) met recently for their spring meeting at the Salisbury Moose Lodge pavilion. The outside venue allowed members to visit in person for the first time in 14 months. WREP welcomes all Wicomico County Board of Education retired staff to join our organization. Belonging to WREP includes membership in the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA). Above, WREP President Lynne Bratten is pictured with Executive Branch members.