The Ocean City Surf Club teamed up with Dunkin and presented 60 Dunkin Gift Cards to show community appreciation for the service of the Ocean City Police Department. Pictured, from left, are PSA Renas, OC Surf Club Vice-President Rusty Ruszin, OC Surf Club Secretary Kevan Thomson, OC Surf Club President Tommy Vach and PSA Olshefski. The club issued special thanks to Public Information Officer Miller and Dunkin representative Melanie Davidson.