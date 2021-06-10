Berlin Mulling Another Run At State Demolition Grant For Park Property BERLIN – The town could soon apply for another grant to help fund the demolition of derelict buildings at Heron Park.Though Berlin didn’t receive funding during the state’s last round of strategic demolition grant awards, Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells is preparing another application following positive comments from state officials.“They said we had… Read more »

Critical Bus Driver Shortage In Resort Resulting In Service Cuts Amid Ridership Surge; Hourly Rate Boost, Referral Bonus Planned OCEAN CITY — With the peak season rapidly approaching, Ocean City still has a critical shortage of municipal bus drivers to meet the demand, although steps were taken this week to enhance recruitment.During Monday’s regular council meeting, Mayor Rick Meehan briefed his colleagues on a special meeting of the Transportation Committee he called earlier on… Read more »

UPDATED: Big Wheel To Come Down Over Encroachment Issue OCEAN CITY — The huge Big Wheel Ferris wheel that returned to the downtown landscape late last week will be coming down next week after it was determined it was encroaching on the public Boardwalk.On Monday, the Mayor and Council gave Trimper’s Rides, who partnered with Wood Entertainment to bring the giant Ferris wheel to… Read more »