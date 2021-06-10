Garden Club Presents Scholarship

Sandy Buchanan represented the Worcester County Garden Club in presenting the club’s 2021 scholarship recently to Emma Merritt at Pocomoke High School’s recent Senior Awards ceremony held outside in the school’s stadium. Worcester County Garden Club’s mission includes promoting the love and study of gardening and floral design and to practice and teach good stewardship of the land, community and heritage. Each year, a $1,000 scholarship is presented to a deserving Worcester County public school senior who plans to major in horticulture, botany or agricultural, ecological or environmental studies. Merritt has chosen an environmental resources management major.