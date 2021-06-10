In observance of Memorial Day, the Worcester County Garden Club placed a wreath at the Veterans Monument in downtown Berlin. The wreath was designed and created by member Sue Ann Hudson. Club President Deb Young said the wreath laying was “a good opportunity to show our pride and respect for our fallen military as well as to our active service members and military families. We owe our freedoms to those who dedicated their lives to preserve our rights and uphold our democracy.” The Worcester County Garden Club is a member of Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, whose mission is to provide support, leadership and education for garden clubs and the public about best practices for horticulture, conservation, and landscape design. Individuals interested in learning more about Worcester County Garden Club can contact the membership chair at WorCtyGardenClub@gmail.com. Pictured, from left, are Sue Ann Hudson, Deb Young, Martha Bennett, Suzy Young and Pat Arata