OCEAN CITY – A proposal to have the town donate confiscated bikes instead of selling them at auction was discussed at the resort committee level this week.

Each year, the town of Ocean City auctions off bikes that have been confiscated for one reason or another. Last month, however, members of the Ocean City Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee pitched the idea of donating those bikes to local church programs and J-1 students instead.

In an update this week, Committee President Paul Mauser noted that since 2016 the town has sold 190 different bike lots at a total value of roughly $16,000, or a little more than $81 dollars a lot.

“I emailed our procurement department, and they were able to give me exact numbers …,” he said. “The lowest sales price ever, in December 2016, was $1. The highest sales price ever was $1,311 in April 2017, per lot. That’s money that’s going to the police department.”

Councilman Tony DeLuca, committee liaison, questioned if the town should eliminate a potential revenue stream for the police department.

“This is over five years, $16,000,” he said. “So about $3,000 a year.”

Ocean City Police Department Sgt. Allen Hawk, committee vice president, agreed to seek the department’s input on the proposed donation. Officials noted the town would only donate bikes that were in good repair.

“The condition is the key issue,” DeLuca said.

Mauser agreed.

“Not everything that comes in is useful,” he said.

After further discussion, the committee agreed to have Hawk come back with the police department’s recommendation. Mauser noted he would also reach out to the town’s attorney to discuss liability should the town move forward with the proposed donation.

“It’s a consideration,” he said.