Decatur Boys Top Bennett In Finale

by

BERLIN- Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team closed out the regular season with a narrow 9-8 win over Bennett last Thursday.

With a win over the Clippers, the Seahawks finished the regular season with a 4-2 record. The Decatur boys earned the number-three seed in the state 2A-East Section II region when the brackets were released this week. They will face second-seeded Easton on the road when the regionals get going this week. Parkside is the top seed in the section and will face fourth-seeded North Caroline.

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.