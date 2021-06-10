OCEAN CITY- Back in action after a one-year hiatus, the 24th Mako Mania tournament last weekend out of Bahia Marina was a memorable one.

After 23 years, the popular Mako Mania tournament was left at the docks last year during the pandemic, but returned last weekend for the 24th time and it did not disappoint. The crew on the Gulfstream took first place in the signature mako division with a 129-pounder worth $46,580, the tournament’s top prize.

Perhaps creating the biggest stir, however, was a big thresher hauled to the scale at Bahia Marina by the crew on the Reel Fun. The thresher topped out at over 410 pounds and was worth $12,462 in prize money. The Jacked Up took second in the thresher division with a 306-pounder worth $7,308.

In the mako release division, it was the Side Piece taking first and earning $2,200. The Keep Er Wet took second and earned $5,967, while the Mako Me Crazy took third and earned $3,609. The Reel Obsession swept the bluefish division with a 10-pounder worth $3,606, and a four-pounder worth $1,134. The Take Em won the W.W. Harman Award for most mako releases with three and earned $1,500.

A total of 30 boats and 137 anglers participated in the tournament last weekend. The total prize money awarded was $84,366.