Art League of Ocean City Welcomes New Director Of Development

OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City recently welcomed Nancy Dofflemyer of Ocean Pines as its new director of development.

“Nancy has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience and many local connections. She will be a major asset to our team as the Art League looks to the future and new outreach opportunities,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League.

Since 2004, Dofflemyer was golf director for the Harrison Group and their 11 hotels and six restaurants. She founded and is the former president of the Executive Women’s Golf Assn., Eastern Shore Chapter, and also founded the Pink Ribbon Classic benefiting the American Cancer Society, and the Winterfest Gala Black Tie Event. In 2016, Dofflemyer received the Eastern Shore Golf Hall of Fame Award and also the prestigious EWGA/LPGA Nancy Oliver Founders Award that recognizes members who display exceptional long-term volunteer leadership and service and exemplify the spirit and mission of the EWGA which is enriching women’s lives through the game of golf.

“I am excited to join the talented team at the Art League, and my true passion for the arts has now come full circle,” said Dofflemyer, who received her liberal arts degree from Stockton University in Pomona, NJ. “I also studied fine art and dance at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and enjoy weaving, pottery and dancing my way through my life’s journey. I look forward to developing and expanding art in our community.”

1/2cl.

Chief Investment Officer Named

OCEAN CITY — Blue Water Development, a premier real estate investment and outdoor hospitality management company, recently named Carl Kruelle as chief investment officer. As the first CIO in Blue Water’s 19-year history, Kruelle will be based out of Blue Water’s corporate office in Ocean City.

“I’m thrilled to be joining one of the Mid-Atlantic’s best-known brands in outdoor hospitality at such an exciting time,” said Kruelle. “The COVID-19 pandemic obviously had a huge impact on the travel industry as a whole, and I look forward to helping Blue Water continue its growth in the RV resort & campground sector as consumers discover, or rediscover, the great outdoors.”

A graduate of the University of Delaware, Kruelle possesses over 20 years of experience in real estate investing, financing, asset management and capital raising. Prior to joining Blue Water, Carl was President of PEG Capital Partners, Chief Investment Officer of Roch Capital, Chief Lending Officer/Chief Credit Officer of Applied Bank, and President & Founder of Broad Creek Capital. While these positions have provided him with broad knowledge of all asset classes of real estate, his consistent focus on hospitality assets throughout his career made him the perfect fit for Blue Water.

“As the outdoor travel trend that began well before the pandemic continues to build momentum in its much-awaited wake, Carl couldn’t be joining us at a better time,” said Blue Water CEO Todd Burbage. “He brings a wealth of experience in and knowledge of the real estate investment sector to our team, and we know that he will help us continue to expand our portfolio in an aggressive yet strategic way.”

In his new role at the company, Kruelle will manage all aspects of Blue Water’s investments. This will not only involve continuously assessing and analyzing the performance of the 21 properties that the company currently owns or manages (plus seven RV resorts and four hotels under development), but also supporting its strategic growth in the outdoor hospitality sector as a whole – with a particular focus on its rapid geographic expansion.

“Blue Water is undoubtedly in the business of making deals and so am I, so I can’t wait to see what, or should I say where, is next,” said Kruelle.

Acquisition Announced

MILLVILLE, Del. — Mercantile Processing Inc. (MPI), a Delaware-based merchant services and point of sale company, has acquired Coastal Business Machines (CBM) and announced a furthered expansion in the tri-state area.

Founded in Sussex County, Del. where the headquarters still remain, MPI has offered point of sale and merchant services in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virgina for decades. The addition of Coastal Business Machines allows them to broaden their local and tri-state point of sale clientele.

Kyle Morgan, CEO & Head of Product for MPI, expressed his excitement, saying, “We have been looking for a way to grow our reach in the area and taking on CBM does exactly that. It also allows us to offer POS systems as well as our whiteglove service level, to a larger audience.”

The acquisition allows for MPI to continue service work and upgrades for Coastal Business Machine clients.

“We are a local business offering local service,” Tiffany Phippin, MPI POS Specialist who manages the customers who were recently acquired from CBM. “I am looking forward to working with these local businesses to help them grow and prosper.”

Brew Pub Ground Breaking

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — SoDel Concepts recently broke ground on Ocean View Brewing Company, the hospitality company’s 14th restaurant and second brewpub. The hospitality group plans to open the new brewpub in early 2021.

The June 3 groundbreaking occurred on the corner of Route 26 and Woodland Avenue in Ocean View, Del. The property is near NorthEast Seafood Kitchen, another SoDel concept.

“The Ocean View-area community has always been so welcoming,” said Scott Kammerer, president of the hospitality company, which will open Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island this month. “We have so many loyal customers in Ocean View, and we are excited to bring fresh, homemade beer and delicious chef-driven food to the area.”

In 2019, SoDel Concepts opened its first brewpub, Thompson Island Brewing Company. The restaurant is just outside the entrance to Rehoboth Beach near sibling Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar. The brewpub quickly won fans — and awards at prestigious beer competitions.

Jimmy Valm, head brewmaster at Thompson Island, will oversee both breweries. While OVBC will feature unique beers, it will also feature some of Thompson Island’s most popular brews.

Matt Patton, vice president of construction, is overseeing the project, which is being built from the ground up. He is working with Lighthouse Construction and Fisher Architecture to develop the 200-seat restaurant.

Patton, a certified cicerone, also handles the company’s beer program.

“We will make world-class beer at Ocean View Brewing Company,” he said. “Expect a comfortable atmosphere with a beautiful beer garden, superior service and a menu full of coastal favorites.”