OCEAN CITY — A Havre de Grace man is being held on two counts of first-degree assault this week after allegedly stabbing two victims with whom he was playing miniature golf on Sunday.

Around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 18th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported serious assault. Responding officers located two stabbing victims in the area of Kingfish Street.

Ocean City EMS also responded and rendered emergency medical care at the scene. One of the victims was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The second victim was treated on the scene by Ocean City EMS for a minor injury.

During the investigation, it was determined the suspect and the victims engaged in a physical altercation while playing mini-golf together. OCPD officers identified the suspect as N’Gai Naamone Lincoln, Jr., 23, of Havre de Grace, Md. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and a fighting knife weapons ordinance violation. As of Monday, Lincoln, Jr. was being held by the OCPD awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

