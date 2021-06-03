Worcester Prep’s 12-Letter Club Admits 5

Five Worcester Prep seniors were honored this week for joining the school’s exclusive 12-Letter Club. The student-athletes lettered in three sports during each of their upper school years. Pictured from left are Mason Brown, C.C. Lizas, Graham McColgan, Sophia Ludt and Brugh Moore.

