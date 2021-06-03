Wor-Wic Holds Commencement Ceremonies At Perdue Stadium

by
Wor-Wic Community College commencement ceremonies were held recently outdoors at the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury. Above, Amy Merritt of Salisbury received her associate degree in business management, while her daughter, Laura Koller, received her associate degree in criminal justice. Below left, Kayla Higgins of Berlin, who received her associate degree in general studies, shows off her decorated mortarboard. Bottom right, graduates await their turn to receive their degrees while listening to the commencement address from Dr. Steven E. Leonard, president/CEO of TidalHealth. Submitted Photos

