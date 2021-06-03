ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Lots of possibilities begin to open up by midweek. Some seem more appealing than others. But wait for more facts to emerge later on before you consider which to choose.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Bravo to the determined Bovine. While others might give up, you continue to search for answers. Expect your Taurean tenacity to begin paying off by week’s end.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might want to consider stepping back from the task at hand for a while. This could help you get a better perspective on what you’ve done and what still needs to be done.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your keen Cancerian insight should help you determine whether a new offer is solid or just more fluff ‘n’ stuff. The clues are all there, waiting for you to find them.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Being ignored is difficult for any proud Leo or Leona. But pushing yourself back into the spotlight might be unwise. Instead, let things work themselves out at their own pace.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Trying to uncover a colleague’s secret under the pretext of showing concern is ill-advised. Control your curiosity in order to avoid raising resentment in the workplace.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Expect to hear good news about a loved one. Also, be prepared for some changes in several family relationships that could develop from this lucky turn of events.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Some surprises are expected to accompany a number of changes that will continue through part of next week. At least one could involve a romantic situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might be upset by some of your critics. But most of your associates continue to have faith in your ability to get the job done, and done well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A workplace goal that suddenly seems out of reach is no problem for the sure-footed Goat, who moves steadily forward despite any obstacles placed in his or her way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Uncertainty about who is right and who isn’t might keep you from making a clear-cut decision. Wait until you know more about what you’re being asked to decide.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Be careful to keep your emotions in check when dealing with a demanding personal situation. You need to set an example of strength for others to follow.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have an extraordinary ability to rally people to do their best. You would be a treasure as a teacher.

