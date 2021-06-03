Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

June 5: Riccio Golf Tournament

The 20th Annual Mr. and Mrs. Riccio Memorial Golf Tournament will be at noon at the Glen Riddle the weekend after Memorial Day weekend. The tournament aims to help children with profits raised. For more information, call 410-430-6633.

June 5: Fundraiser Dinner

Bethany United Methodist Church on Route 611 will be holding take-out only dinner costing of pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggie, salad, roll and dessert. Cost $15. Call orders in 410-641-2186 or email bethany21811@gmail.com.

June 5: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host a church rummage sale from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on 13th Street.

June 5: Yard Sale

June 5: Community Yard Sale

Worcester County NAACP will sponsor a community yard sale from 7-11:30 a.m. at the Stephen Decatur Middle School parking lot. Call 443-513-1745 or 443-944-6701 to hold your spot, $20 per space. Table is not furnished. Worcester County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic in conjunction with the yard sale. No appointment is needed.

June 8: Atlantic Coast Sportfishing

Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association’s next monthly meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Come early to get a seat, meet like-minded anglers, get a beverage or something to eat. The meeting will be held at the American Legion of Berlin Post 123. Guests are welcome, bring a friend. This months guest speaker will be Paul Daisey who will be speaking about fishing on the Jack Spot.

June 8: Safe Boating Course

The Ocean City Power Squadron will present a four-night comprehensive safe boating course beginning on June 8 and continuing June 10, 15 and 17. This 10-hour course includes a review and exam on the last night. There is a $20 fee for the course material. Middle and high school students can take the course, including material, for free. Registration information can be obtained by e-mailing: ocpsabc@gmail.com. The course will run from 6:00 to 8:30 each night.

June 10: Golf Tournament

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League is announcing its 15th Annual Frank Conlon Memorial Golf Tournament at the Ocean City Golf Club. Cost per player is $105 and includes greens fees, range balls, beverages, a continental breakfast and lunch at the afternoon awards ceremony. The format is a Captains Choice with prizes for three flights — Iwo Jima, Eagle Globe and Anchor and Semper Fi. Prizes include a winner of a hole in-one car provided by i.g. Burton of Berlin, Closest to the Pin on three par 3 holes, straightest drive and a putting green contest. Funds raised will benefit the “Semper Fi & America’s Fund” that provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Interested golfers can register by texting 410-430-7181 or by visiting www.firststatemarines.org or an sending an email to websergeant@firsstate-marines.org.

June 11: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold a carryout only crab cake dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Costs are $12, one crab cake sandwich with greens beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $20, two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $8 for just a crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

June 12: Pulled Pork Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a Smoked Pulled Pork Carryout from 5-7 p.m. at the main station. Half pint smoked pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll (for sandwich making) for $12. Additional pint of pork $10. Call 619-922-9950 by June 10 for orders.

June 12: Pig Roast

ABATE of Sussex County Lone Scouts will host a pig roast from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 34291 West Line Road in Selbyville. Adults, $15; children 12 and under, $7; and $13 for ABATE members. Mini bike rides, basket of cheer raffle, door priz-es every hour, live band, primitive camping available. Rain date is June 13. 302-732-3429. Vendors welcome.

June 12: World Knit Day

From 10 a.m.-noon, Worcester County Library Snow Hill branch invites the public to join for a knit in public event.

June 16: GOLD Golf Tourney

Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) will holds its GOLD on the Green Charity Golf Tournament on the Newport Bay Course at Ocean City Golf Club. Proceeds provide emergency assistance for urgent needs like housing, utilities, and basic needs for children and vulnerable adults. GOLD is seeking teams of golfers, sponsors, and donors to make this important fundraiser a success. Call 410-474-3414 or head to www.WorcesterGOLD.org for more information.

June 18: Freedom Walk

Juneteenth Snow Hill Freedom Walk at Byrd Park with registration at 8:30 a.m. and walk starting at 9. Walk sponsored by Snow Hill United, Worcester County NAACP and African American Heritage Society of Snow Hill & Surrounding Areas. 443-944-6701.

June 19: Classic Car Festival

Selbyville’s 64th Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car & Family Festival will feature classic vehicles across multiple decades as far back as the 1930’s. A family-friendly affair, the event also includes food vendors, children’s activities, and live music from The Glass Onion Band sponsored by Mountaire Farms. Vehicle entry into the car show is $10, and the first 100 registrants receive a commemorative event gift sponsored by Murray Sod. Prizes awarded for each category by decade, as well as cash prizes for People’s Choice and Best of Show. For complete details, schedule of events, and to enter a vehicle, visit www.thequietresorts.com.

June 19: Assateague Fishing Derby

Assateague State Park will be holding its annual Youth Fishing Derby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free for all; participants must be children 16 and under. Participants will get the chance to learn fishing techniques and try their hand at surf fishing alongside Assa-teague State Park employees who will be on hand to instruct participants in proper fishing methods for the surf. Fishing equipment will be provided but is limited so participants should bring their own equipment if possible. Prizes will be awarded.

June 21: Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County Luncheon

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club’s ballroom. All are welcome. The first in-person event in more than a year will include choice of three entrees and dessert, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Social distancing protocols in place. Cost is $30. Deadline for registration and payment is June 1. Reservation form is on the DWC’s Facebook page, website, www.dwcmd.org, or email, demwomensclubwc@-gmail.com.

June 21-24: Summer Wellness Camp

Worcester County Health Department is hosting a free four-day Summer Wellness Camp, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the Delmarva Discovery Museum in Pocomoke. The camp will include local guest speakers with presentations that will help prepare youth for their teenage years. Field trips around Worcester County will also be included, incentives like power banks, bookbags, and pop sockets and a free boxed lunch to-go for each day. Due to space, the program is limited to 12 participants (ages 13-19 years old). Registration is required. The first 10 participants to attend will receive True Wireless Stereo Earbuds. To enroll call 410-632-1100, ext. 1103 or email twila.fykes@maryland.gov