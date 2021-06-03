Seahawks Run Win Streak To Five Games

by

BERLIN- Decatur’s varsity baseball team ran its current win streak to five this week with a 14-3 rout of Mardela on the road on Tuesday.

The Seahawks now stand at 9-1 on the season, their only loss coming to Parkside, 3-2, on May 21. With the win over the Warriors on Tuesday, the Seahawks’ current win streak is at five games. Decatur opened the season with five straight wins before the loss to Parkside. The Seahawks faced Saint Michaels at home on Thursday in the regular season finale played too late to be included in this edition. With its 9-1 mark heading into Thursday’s finale, Decatur will likely draw a high seed in the state regional tournament, which will return this year after a one-year absence.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.