Seahawks Rout Vikes, Remain Unbeaten

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team remained unbeaten this week with a 17-2 rout of Cambridge-South Dorchester on the road on Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s 17-2 rout of the Vikings on Tuesday, the Decatur girls remained unbeaten at 5-0. The Seahawks’ only close call was a narrow 7-6 win over Parkside in the season opener back on May 7. Decatur has outscored its opponents, 68-12, during the five-game winning streak. The Seahawks closed out the regular season with a home game against Bennett on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Decatur routed Bennett in their first meeting, 14-3, back on May 17.

