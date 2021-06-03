BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity outdoor track teams turned in outstanding performances in their home meet against Pocomoke and Mardela last week, finishing first in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions.

The Decatur boys finished first in the team competition with 81 total points, while Mardela was second with 39 and Pocomoke was third with 18. The Decatur girls also finished first in the team competition with 70 total points, while Pocomoke was second with 48 and Mardela was third with 19.

On the boys’ side, in the 100, Jaden Holland finished third and Azavion Manuel finished fourth. Nick Purnell finished third in the 200, while Kyle Stubblebine finished third in the 400. Tristan Dutton finished first in the 800, while Gavin McCabe was second and Jake Gillespie was fourth.

Decatur swept the 1,600, with Dutton finishing first, Ethan Justice finishing second and Philip Becnel coming in third. Liam Foley finished first in the 3,200, while Gillespie was third. The Decatur boys finished first in the 4×100 relay, first in the 4×200, first in the 4×800 and second in the 4×400.

In the field events, Nick Purnell was first in the high jump, while Holland was third in the long jump and Manuel finished fifth. Owen Mielnik won the pole event for the Seahawks. In the discus, Trevor Jones was second and Bryce Solomon was fourth. Jones and Solomon also finished third and fourth respectively in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, in the 100 it was Summer Banks finishing fifth, Eva Luzier finishing sixth and Tanner Ellis coming in seventh. Breanne Ferguson finished third in the 200, while Sadie Peters was fourth and Niasia Drummond was fifth. Mackenzie Cathell was second in the 400, while Peters was third.

In the 800, Carolina Novelli was first and Cathell was third. Novelli also finished first in the 1,600, while Avery Brasciszewski was second. Amalia Murphy was first in the 3,200, while Brasciszewski was second. Summer Brenner finished first in the 100-meter hurdles and first in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Decatur girls swept each of the relays. In the field events, Jessica Janney was first in the high jump, while Summer Brenner was second and Taya Price was third. Janney also finished first in the long jump and first in the triple jump.