Decatur Boys Thump Vikings, 10-4

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team got past Cambridge-South Dorchester, 10-4, on the road on Tuesday to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Tuesday’s win was the second of the abbreviated six-game season over the Vikings. The Seahawks beat Cambridge-South Dorchester, 16-2, at home back on May 13. Decatur’s record now stands at 3-2 on the season, the only blemishes being a pair of losses to Parkside. The Seahawks faced Bennett at home on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Decatur edged Bennett, 11-10, in their first meeting back on May 17.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.