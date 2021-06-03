BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team got past Cambridge-South Dorchester, 10-4, on the road on Tuesday to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Tuesday’s win was the second of the abbreviated six-game season over the Vikings. The Seahawks beat Cambridge-South Dorchester, 16-2, at home back on May 13. Decatur’s record now stands at 3-2 on the season, the only blemishes being a pair of losses to Parkside. The Seahawks faced Bennett at home on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Decatur edged Bennett, 11-10, in their first meeting back on May 17.