Major Ruckus At Nightclub

OCEAN CITY — A Hampstead, Md. man was arrested last weekend on multiple charges last weekend after allegedly causing a ruckus at a midtown bar.

Around 10:40 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a midtown nightclub for a reported irate customer refusing to leave and throwing punches at the staff. As officers were entering the parking lot of the establishment at 54th Street, they were flagged down by security and were advised to follow them to an adjacent parking lot.

OCPD officers followed security staff to the adjacent parking lot and observed the head of security holding a suspect, later identified as Kyle Patterson, 25, of Hampstead, Md., on the ground. Patterson was holding a set of keys in his hand and OCPD officers overheard one of the security staff saying the keys belonged to him. OCPD officers attempted to get the keys from Patterson, but he insisted they belonged to him, according to police reports.

OCPD officers spoke with the head of security, who informed them prior to their arrival, Patterson had been removed from the property because of his disruptive behavior. Security staff advised police Patterson had been picking up landscaping rocks and throwing them at the bar’s door and at staff. The security chief told police Patterson repeatedly threw handfuls of rocks at the business and some of the rocks had struck him in the face, according to police reports.

Security staff also told police Patterson had picked up a metal pole and swung it at them. When security staff subdued Patterson, he reportedly picked up a set of keys and attempted to stab one of the staffers with them. The staffer showed police a gash on his arm where Patterson had allegedly struck him with the keys.

As OCPD officers were attempting to arrest Patterson, he reportedly launched into an expletive-laced tirade at the officers and at the crowd that had gathered to witness the incident, an all-inclusive tirade that left almost no one in the area unscathed, according to police reports, including racial slurs. According to police reports, once Patterson was taken into custody, he began to flail around in the transport van to the point he had to be constrained in a violent prisoner restraint device.

OCPD officers interviewed bar security staff, who reported Patterson had been denied entry due to his unruly behavior. Bar staff reportedly told police each time the attempted to remove Patterson, his behavior only escalated, according to police reports. OCPD officers interviewed other witnesses, who reported being struck with rocks thrown directly at them by Patterson. All in all, at least four people were injured by rocks thrown at them by Patterson.

Patterson was charged with multiple counts of assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and failure to obey lawful orders, along with other charges. Patterson was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held on a $4,500 bond.

Open Container Stop Leads To Handgun Bust

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested last week after an open container violation on the Boardwalk led to the discovery of a loaded handgun.

Around 10:36 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers patrolling on bicycle on the Boardwalk around 4th Street observed an individual later identified as Glen Greer, 39, of Baltimore, with an open can of beer. When Greer saw the officers, he reportedly threw the open can of beer into a nearby trashcan.

OCPD officers approached Greer and asked him for his identification. Greer reportedly handed his backpack to a female companion. Greer was placed under arrest at that point for possession of an open container of alcohol on the Boardwalk. During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located in the backpack a marijuana cigarette in his pocket and a baggie of marijuana in the backpack.

Also located in the backpack was a Barretta handgun with a live round in the chamber and seven live rounds in the magazine. A check with the Maryland Gun Center revealed Greer had been convicted of an offense that would prohibit him from carrying a handgun or ammunition.

Greer was arrested on the open container violation and was also charged with weapons violations. The amount of marijuana found in his possession was under 10 grams.

Foot Chase After Cell Phone Destroyed

OCEAN CITY — A Hagerstown, Md. man was charged with multiple offenses last weekend after allegedly destroying another person’s cell phone and then fleeing from the officer attempting to detain him.

Around 4 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of Wicomico Street for a reported disorderly male. The officer arrived and located a large group of males and females in the area of Somerset Street. The officer separated the suspect, who he identified by the description provided by Ocean City Communications.

While the officer was attempting to gather information from the suspect, later identified as Trey Malott, 29, of Hagerstown, Md., Malott sprinted toward Baltimore Avenue and ran north, according to police reports. The officer gave chase and ordered Malott to stop, to no avail. The officer finally cut Malott off in the area of Talbot Street and attempted to take him into custody, but Malott reportedly resisted and attempted to flee again.

The officer was able to get Malott into handcuffs. The officer interviewed the victim, who reportedly told police Malott had grabbed his cell phone and smashed it on the ground, completely destroying it. Malott was charged with malicious destruction of property, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering and failure to obey lawful orders.

Bounced From Courthouse

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested on numerous charges last week after getting kicked out of the District Court courthouse and later scrapping with police attempting to stop her from driving on a suspended license.

Around 12:50 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were at the District Court at the Public Safety Building and had an interaction with an individual identified as Sharon Wardle, 54, of Ocean City. The officers interacted with Wardle prior to the start of the traffic docket and gave her a lawful order not to drive because he license had been suspended.

According to police reports, Wardle had been acting in a disorderly manner at the courthouse prior to leaving, walking to her vehicle and driving through the parking lot before turning south on Coastal Highway. OCPD officers followed Wardle south on Coastal Highway to the area of 21st Street. An OCPD officer initiated a traffic stop and Wardle reportedly turned into a pharmacy at 17th Street and pulled into a parking spot.

Wardle reportedly told the officer she had been kicked out of the courthouse and was one her way to report the incident to the Maryland State Police. While OCPD officers were speaking with Wardle, she reportedly picked up her phone and advised police she was speaking with several federal agencies including the FBI and NSA. OCPD officers observed Wardle speaking into her phone with no active call.

According to police reports, Wardle refused to speak with OCPD officers and attempted to close the door while she was still in the vehicle. When an officer attempted to grab the vehicle’s keys to keep Wardle from starting it, she reportedly kicked the officer in the arm and midsection and yelled “you can’t be arrested for driving while suspended,” according to police reports.

When officers attempted to arrest Wardle, she reportedly tensed her body and twisted away while screaming obscenities at police. She was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and traffic violations including driving on a suspended license along with 10 traffic violations. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on recognizance.

Loaded Guns Found

OCEAN CITY — Three men were arrested on weapons charges last week after resort police discovered multiple handguns in their vehicle following a routine traffic stop.

Around 1:45 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a vehicle allegedly commit multiple traffic violations. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of 31st Street and Philadelphia Avenue and made contact with the occupants, including the driver, identified as Anthony Wilson, 23, of Havre de Grace, Md.; and the passengers, identified as Erin Jones, 25, of Havre de Grace, and Taquan Brice, 22, of Wilmington, Del.

The OCPD officer reportedly observed a small amount of loose marijuana on a plastic tray inside the vehicle. According to police reports, Wilson and the other occupants in the vehicle were extremely nervous, more so than typical motorists being pulled over for various reasons, and would not make eye contact with the officer.

The officer asked Wilson for his license and registration, to which Wilson reportedly replied he did not have a license and that Brice was teaching him how to drive. A background check revealed Wilson’s driver’s license had been suspended, according to police reports.

Other OCPD officers responded to the scene to assist. During a search of the vehicle, OCPD officers reportedly located between the front seat and the center console a loaded Glock handgun with no serial number. In the glove box, OCPD officers located another loaded handgun.

Each of the three suspects were arrested and charged with numerous handgun violations. It was learned through the investigation Brice had been convicted previously of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Smoking Citation Ends In Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly obstructing and hindering resort police attempting to issue a smoking citation on the Boardwalk.

Around 10:20 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of Talbot Street and the Boardwalk to assist a public safety aide with an individual smoking on the Boardwalk. While the officers were speaking with the male smoking on the Boardwalk, they were approached by a female companion of the smoker who started yelling he did not have to give police his identification, according to police reports.

The female, later identified as Raylin Ludrosky, 27, of Rices Landing, Pa., was told to step back. Ludrosky reportedly got into the officers’ faces and screamed she was allowed to watch. The officers reportedly told Ludrosky she was allowed to watch, but she needed to step back and not hinder their investigation, an order with which she refused to comply.

When an OCPD officer placed his hand on Ludrosky’s shoulder to move her back, she reportedly became enraged and screamed “don’t [expletive deleted] touch me,” according to police reports. As she yelled, Ludrosky reportedly swung her right arm, striking an OCPD officer.

At that point, OCPD officers attempted to arrest Ludrosky, but she reportedly started crying and telling police they had no reason to arrest her. During a search incident to the arrest, Ludrosky was found in possession of a martial arts weapon in her backpack and additional charges were tacked on. All in all, she was charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering and possession of the pointed key chain in violation of the town’s weapons ordinance. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on recognizance.

Jail Cell Attack

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man being held in the Public Safety Building on other charges had assault charges tacked on after allegedly attacking another man in a jail holding cell last weekend.

Around 5:55 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers working in the detention center at the Public Safety Building were alerted to a situation in one of the holding cells. A detainee who was sleeping in one of the bunks was reportedly yelling for help because another detainee in the cell was assaulting him.

The officers responded to the cell and observed the victim holding the other detainee, identified as Henry Argueta, 25, of Sterling, Va., in a bear hug to prevent him from assaulting him further. The victim, who was bleeding from his head, told police Argueta had climbed onto a bunk and jumped off, striking the victim in the head with a closed fist.

In self-defense, the victim grabbed Argueta to avoid being assaulted further. During the confrontation in the cell, Argueta hit the victim with his head and also bit the victim, according to police reports. Ocean City EMS responded to the booking area and transported the victim to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to police reports, Argueta did not know the victim prior to their encounter in the jail cell. Argueta had been arrested for malicious destruction of property, while the victim was being held on suspicion of driving while impaired.