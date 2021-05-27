SALISBURY – The extension of an airport runway, the relocation of a weigh station and a feasibility study for the Salisbury bypass continue to top the county’s list of priority transportation projects submitted to the state.

Last week, Public Works Deputy Director Mark Whitelock and Salisbury Airport Manager Tony Rudy presented the Wicomico County Council with a draft of the county’s priority letter for recommended transportation improvements. The letter, to be approved by the council at its next meeting, will be sent to the Maryland Department of Transportation for consideration.

Rudy noted that two airport projects – a runway extension and air traffic control tower upgrades – have been included in the list of recommended improvements this year. He said the runway extension would allow for larger aircraft to utilize the airport, while tower upgrades would address water leaks and aging communications equipment.

“This year we’ve reduced the amount of projects we’ve asked for because we do have some CARES funding that’s going to help us along here,” he said. “These things are ever-evolving, ever-changing, but the two most important projects we have is our runway extension – which we really want to push for – and our air traffic control tower.”

Whitelock said the priority letter also features several road and facility improvements, including a traffic signal study at the intersection of Snow Hill Road and Nutters Cross Road, a drainage improvement study along Nanticoke Road and an access management study for Wor-Wic Community College.

Whitelock noted the list also included a feasibility planning study of the Salisbury bypass to improve access and merging near the Centre at Salisbury, as well as the possible relocation of a weigh and inspection station along Route 13.

“It was on there last year, and it’s still on there this year,” he said.

Councilman Joe Holloway said he wanted the county to push for the prioritization of the access management study near Wor-Wic. He noted more people were using the intersection at Walston Switch Road and Route 50 to access the college and surrounding businesses.

“We’ve been putting that on the list for a number of years and it’s never really gotten anywhere,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s really been pushed a lot. From what I’m seeing, I think we really need to put some emphasis on this and bring more attention to this.”

The council agreed to vote on the priority letter at its next meeting in June.