Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

May 28-31: United Beams Of Light

Thirteen beams of light will be displayed at dusk at N. Division Street in Ocean City to serve as a beacon for military personnel killed in service.

May 29: Kiwanis Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is $15 per entrant, 9-10 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions.

May 29: Youth Fishing Derby

Youth ages 15 and under are invited to join Worcester County Recreation & Parks for the 2nd annual fishing derby at the new pier at Newtown Park in Pocomoke. This event will begin with a ribbon cutting for the new ADA compliant pier at 9:15 a.m., with the fishing derby to take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. An awards luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. There is no cost to participate in the tournament or the luncheon. Participants should bring their own fishing rods and bait. A parent or guardian should be present to assist their children with a fun day of fishing.

May 31: Wicomico Memorial Day

Wicomico County’s Memorial Day Ceremony is set for Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m., and it will take place at the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event, which is organized by members of the Wicomico County War Memorial Committee. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be canceled.

May 31: Memorial Day Event

The annual Memorial Day service in Ocean Pines will return to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m. The ceremony this year will feature Salisbury Mayor Jake Day as the key-note speaker. Public parking will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. Limited seating will be available during the event and guests are encouraged to bring chairs.

June 1: Heacook Fundraiser

The Hideaway Restaurant at River Run will be hosting a fundraiser at 5 p.m. for Corporal Keith Heacook, who died in the line of duty for the Delmar Police Department this year. Silent auction will be held and live music by Jimmy Charles 6-9 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $20, which includes two beverages and food. Proceeds will be donated to Heacook’s family.

June 5: Riccio Golf Tournament

The 20th Annual Mr. and Mrs. Riccio Memorial Golf Tournament will be at noon at the Glen Riddle the weekend after Memorial Day weekend. The tournament aims to help children with profits raised. For more information, call 410-430-6633.

June 5: Fundraiser Dinner

Bethany United Methodist Church on Route 611 will be holding take-out only dinner costing of pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggie, salad, roll and dessert. Cost $15. Call orders in 410-641-2186 or email bethany21811@gmail.com.

June 5: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host a church rummage sale from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on 13th Street.

June 5: Yard Sale

Worcester County NAACP to sponsor community yard sale from 7-11:30 a.m. at Stephen Decatur Middle School parking lot. Call 443-513-1745 or 443-944-6701 to hold your spot at $20 per space.

June 8: Safe Boating Course

The Ocean City Power Squadron will present a four-night comprehensive safe boating course beginning on June 8 and continuing June 10, 15 and 17. This 10-hour course includes a review and exam on the last night. There is a $20 fee for the course material. Middle and high school students can take the course, including material, for free. Registration information can be obtained by e-mailing: ocpsabc@gmail.com. The course will run from 6:00 to 8:30 each night.

June 10: Golf Tournament

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League is announcing its 15th Annual Frank Conlon Memorial Golf Tournament at the Ocean City Golf Club. Cost per player is $105 and includes greens fees, range balls, beverages, a continental breakfast and lunch at the afternoon awards ceremony. The format is a Captains Choice with prizes for three flights — Iwo Jima, Eagle Globe and Anchor and Semper Fi. Prizes include a winner of a hole in-one car provided by i.g. Burton of Berlin, Closest to the Pin on three par 3 holes, straightest drive and a putting green contest. Funds raised will benefit the “Semper Fi & America’s Fund” that provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Interested golfers can register by texting 410-430-7181 or by visiting www.firststatemarines.org or an sending an email to websergeant@firststatemarines.org.

June 12: Pig Roast

ABATE of Sussex County Lone Scouts will host a pig roast from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 34291 West Line Road in Selbyville. Adults, $15; children 12 and under, $7; and $13 for ABATE members. Mini bike rides, basket of cheer raffle, door prizes every hour, live band, primitive camping available. Rain date is June 13. 302-732-3429. Vendors welcome.

June 12: World Knit Day

From 10 a.m.-noon, Worcester County Library Snow Hill branch invites the public to join for a knit in public event.

June 16: GOLD Golf Tourney

Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) will holds its GOLD on the Green Charity Golf Tournament on the Newport Bay Course at Ocean City Golf Club. Proceeds provide emergency assistance for urgent needs like housing, utilities, and basic needs for children and vulnerable adults. GOLD is seeking teams of golfers, sponsors, and donors to make this important fundraiser a success. Call 410-474-3414 or head to www.WorcesterGOLD.org for more information.

June 19: Assateague Fishing Derby

Assateague State Park will be holding its annual Youth Fishing Derby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free for all; participants must be children 16 and under. Participants will get the chance to learn fishing techniques and try their hand at surf fishing alongside Assateague State Park employees who will be on hand to instruct participants in proper fishing methods for the surf. Fishing equipment will be provided but is limited so participants should bring their own equipment if possible. Prizes will be awarded.

June 21: Luncheon

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club’s ballroom. All are welcome. The first in-person event in more than a year will include choice of three entrees and dessert, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Social distancing protocols in place. Cost is $30. Deadline for registration and payment is June 1. Reservation form is on the DWC’s Facebook page, website, www-.dwcmd.org, or email, demwomensclubwc@-gmail.com.