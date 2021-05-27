Steam Class Student Makes Stop Motion Movie

Delaynie Kerrigan, a student in Mrs. Lloyd’s Steam Class, is pictured creating a stop motion movie using the Stop Motion Studio app. Students have been working to plan their movies by creating story boards and then filming their movie frame by frame using animation techniques. Their final steps will be to create title and credit sequences and then bring everything together in iMovie, including adding voice narration and sound effects.