BERLIN- Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team this week beat Parkside, 14-7, to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Seahawks now stand at a perfect 4-0 after doubling up on the Rams. Decatur also beat Parkside, 7-6, in the season opener. The four-game streak also includes wins over Cambridge-South Dorchester and Bennett. The Decatur girls face Cambridge-South Dorchester next Tuesday and wrap up the abbreviated spring season with a road game against Bennett next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team fell to Parkside, 6-1, last Friday. The Seahawks’ record now stands at 2-2 on the season. The Seahawks’ short six-game season includes home and away games with Parkside, Bennett and Cambridge-South Dorchester. Decatur will close out next week with a home game against Cambridge-South Dorchester and a home game against Bennett.