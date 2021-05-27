OCEAN CITY — With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend and the kick-off to the summer season, the resort’s waterways could be just as crowded as the roadways, and the need for safety is just as important.

Recreational boaters will hit the area’s waterways in droves over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer, highlighting the need for more and more safety precautions. National Safe Boating Week wraps up on Friday, but the need for safety on the waterways does not wane with its passage. Safety and education are paramount to enjoying a day on the water, according to the National Safe Boating Council, and it starts with wearing a life preserver.

“The simplest way to ensure your safety on the water is to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket that’s the right size for you,” said National Safe Boating Council communications director Yvonee Pentz. “Life jackets are not just for youth with 86% of recreational boating drowning victims not wearing life jackets.”

The National Safe Boating Council this week, in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, issued a series of recommendations for enjoying a safe excursion on area waterways. Perhaps the best advice is to take a boating safety course, many of which are offered in the area. Roughly 70% of all boating deaths occur when the operator has no boating safety instruction.

Another key piece of advice before heading out on the water is to do a thorough check of the vessel’s equipment. The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Power Squadrons offer free safety checks to ensure all essential equipment is present and in good working order.

Always make a float plan, letting someone on shore know the trip’s itinerary, who is on the vessel, the intended return time, the boat type and registration and the communication equipment on board. Always check the weather forecast before heading out on the water, become familiar with waterways, the channels and the wake speeds and be cognizant of what is going on around you.

Always designate a sober skipper. One third of all boating fatalities involve an operator under the influence. In addition, a new federal law passed this year requires engine cutoff devices, or kill switches, to shut down vessels in the event the operator goes overboard.

“A confident boater is safer and will have a more enjoyable experience on the water,” said National Safe Boating Council Executive Director Peg Phillips.