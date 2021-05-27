Optimists Award Scholarships To 4 Decatur Students

Four Stephen Decatur High School students were recently presented with scholarships from the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club in the amount of $6,000 each. Pictured, from left, are Trent Ortega, who will be attending the Advanced Technical Institute; Kellen Catrino, who will be attending Salisbury University; Lauren Kemp, who will be attending Salisbury University; and Ericka Holdren, who will be attending the University of Maryland at College Park. Submitted Photos