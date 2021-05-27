OCEAN CITY — Ocean City will be the launching site this weekend for Gov. Larry Hogan’s summer tour of mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics with a kick-off event at a popular midtown nightclub.

Hogan will be in town on Friday on the beach at North Division Street to help Mayor Rick Meehan jumpstart the summer season by planting the first ceremonial umbrella on the beach to kick-off the summer season with the re-enactment of a similar event 75 years ago. The big flag wave event with 100-plus volunteers will immediately follow on the beach.

Later on Friday, the governor will be at Seacrets at 49th Street and the bay to launch Maryland’s GoVAX Summer Tour of mobile vaccinations around the state.

The GoVAX Summer Tour will bring mobile clinics and vaccine outreach to cultural and community events, bars and breweries and other popular destinations across the state. The campaign starts in Ocean City on Friday at Seacrets.

“It is easier than ever to find and to receive a vaccine in Maryland,” Hogan said on Wednesday. “Now, through our GoVAX Summer Tour, we are making it easier yet by bringing vaccines to where people are. I encourage all of those who are still on the fence and haven’t yet gotten their shot to go out and get vaccinated right away, and I look forward to seeing many of you at Seacrets this Friday.”

The free COVID vaccines will be available at Seacrets on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. Marylanders who get vaccinated at Seacrets will receive a voucher for savings on their favorite dish, beverage or merchandize on that day. No appointment is necessary. Those wishing to get the vaccine can simply walk up and get the shot. The clinic will be set up in the Seacrets Distillery parking lot.

The Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City at 40th Street will also be hosting a GoVAX Summer Tour clinic starting on Friday and through the middle of next week. The mobile clinic will be in operation from Friday to Wednesday, June 6, each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Again, the vaccines will be free and no appointments are necessary.

Also on Friday, Evolution Craft Brewing in Salisbury will host a GoVAX Summer Tour vaccine clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Adults over the age of 21 who get vaccinated at the brewery can receive a free shot. Other mobile clinics are taking place across the state from Ocean City to Baltimore to Deep Creek Lake. Additional GoVAX Summer Tour sites will be announced in the coming days.