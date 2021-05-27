Former Worcester Prep standout Julie Talbert this week was named the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after leading Salisbury to the national championship. Photo by Justin Odenhal- FotoJoe Photography

BERLIN- Former Worcester Prep girls’ lacrosse standout Julie Talbert last weekend led the Salisbury University’s women’s team to the NCAA Division III championship and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Talbert, who followed her older sister to Salisbury, helped the Seagulls win the national championship and complete a perfect 20-0 season. The Seagulls defeated Tufts, 14-13, in the national championship game last Sunday.

During the thrilling championship game against Tufts, Talbert scored two goals and forced two key turnovers. Throughout the Seagulls’ five-game run through the tournament, Talbert scored 10 goals and dished out four assists to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.