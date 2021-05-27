OCEAN CITY — Resort police this week arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a months-long drug distribution investigation.

During the month of February, the Ocean City Police Department’s Narcotics Division initiated a controlled dangerous substance investigation into a local individual, Melody Hines, 32, of Selbyville, who was reportedly selling heroin and fentanyl out of various Ocean City hotels. On Wednesday, OCPD officers observed Hines run a red light uptown on Coastal Highway and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, OCPD officers requested K-9 assistance and the department’s new K-9 Jappie and his handler responded to scan the vehicle. During the scan, Jappie gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During the subsequent search, OCPD officers recovered over 200 bags of fentanyl and over $600 in currency.

Hines was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I narcotic, possession with intent to distribute a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond.

Also arrested in connection with the investigation was Eddy Roundtree, 53, of Lincoln, Del. Roundtree faces the same charges as Hines and was also ordered to be held without bond.