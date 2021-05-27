Unruly Suspect Tased

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested last weekend after getting trespassed from a downtown bar and then getting aggressive and urging police officers, staffers and paramedics to fight him.

Around 12:15 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a bayfront bar at 21st Street for a reported disorderly male in the bar area. The restaurant manager who made the call advised Ocean City Communications the disorderly male was “talking crazy” and he believed he was under the influence of some illicit substance, according to police reports.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the manager pointed them in the direction of the suspect, later identified as Robert Rainey, Jr., 29, of Chantilly, Va., who was observed standing on the dock and holding two glowing orbs attached to strings, according to police reports. When the officers began speaking with Rainey, the suspect had erratic mood swings ranging from cooperative to hostile and aggressive, according to police reports.

Rainey reportedly kept making statements about just wanting to perform his art, and when officers told him he was being trespassed from the property, he reportedly told the officers it was all part of an “elaborate ruse.” Rainey also told officers he was an Air Force veteran and would randomly snap to a position of attention and began shouting at the officers.

When Rainey’s mood switched back to hostile, he would continuously tell officers to fight him, saying “let’s go” and “let’s fight right now,” according to police reports. At one point, he reportedly assumed a fighting stance with his fists balled up. OCPD officers were finally able to convince Rainey to leave the premises after the manager issued a trespass warning.

While walking off the property, he reportedly stopped multiple times to argue with staff and police officers. When he reached the parking lot, Rainey pointed at another OCPD officer and began shouting at the officer. He then reportedly walked purposely at the officer, getting within 12 inches of the officer’s face in a confrontational manner.

At that point, the decision was made to arrest Rainey, but when officers attempted to get his hands behind his back to handcuff, he resisted, twisting his arms and body. He was taken to the ground, where he continued to resist, writhing on the ground and concealing his hands under his body, according to police reports.

An OCPD officer ultimately deployed his conducted electrical weapon, or taser, and gained “neuromuscular incapacitation,” according to police reports, and putting an end to the struggle. Rainey was seen by EMS personnel, but refused transport. While EMS was treating Rainey, he reportedly became aggressive with them, stating “let’s go right now,” and “I’ll annihilate all of you,” according to police reports.

During a search incident to the arrest, a small metal spoon with suspected cocaine residue was found in Rainey’s pocket. Two bar security staffers told police when Rainey first arrived, he was slightly confrontational, but was not acting erratically.

Bar staffers told police Rainey left for about 20 minutes, and when he returned was acting in an excited and confrontational manner, similar to his behavior after the officers had arrived. He was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on recognizance.

x

Police Cruiser Damaged

OCEAN CITY — A New York man was arrested last week after allegedly kicking and damaging a parked police cruiser in the downtown area.

Around 11:50 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 7th Street and St. Louis Avenue for the reported malicious destruction of a parked police vehicle. Ocean City Communications advised the suspect was actively hitting the police car and had kicked off the license plate and the mirrors from the vehicle. Communications advised they had received at least two calls reporting the incident, one of whom had images of the suspect who had caused the damage, according to police reports.

OCPD officers arrived and observed the rear license plate of the police cruiser had been removed and the spot lamp had been ripped from its original location and found on the ground nearby in several pieces. In addition, the rear license plate that had been ripped from the vehicle was severely bent and lying in the middle of the street.

OCPD officers met with the witness who had cell phone pictures of the suspect. That witness said the suspect had walked west on 7th Street before he lost sight of him. Another group of witnesses approached and told the officers the suspect they were looking for was their neighbor and directed the officers to the location, which was nearby, according to police reports.

OCPD officers walked to the location and reportedly could hear a man and a woman arguing loudly in a grassy courtyard area between the two buildings. The male in the argument, later identified as Augusto Rosamilia, 37, of Schenectady, N.Y., matched the description of the suspect in the pictures provided by a witness.

According to police reports, when Rosamilia saw the officers, he began to walk away, then took off running around the neighbors’ building, through the grassy area and up a staircase to his second-floor unit. OCPD officers gave chase and caught Rosamilia just outside his front door. Rosamilia was told he was under arrest, but refused to comply with an order to put his hands behind his back. When he continued to refuse, he was tackled to the ground and officers forcibly got his hands behind his back and handcuffed him.

While Rosamilia was seated on the curb awaiting transport, he repeatedly yelled profanities at the officers on the scene, drawing the attention of at least 12 people standing on the street nearby. Rosamilia was transported to the Public Safety Building for processing. During booking, Rosamilia reportedly kicked and damaged a plastic property bucket, and additional malicious destruction of property charges were tacked on. In the end, Rosamilia was charged with three counts of malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

x

Barricade Ends After 3 Hours

OCEAN CITY — A Waldorf, Md. man faces numerous charges this week after allegedly scuffling with a police officer attempting to detain him for speeding in a special event zone.

Around 2:30 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 85th Street observed a vehicle traveling 61 miles per hour in a 30-mph special event zone area. The officer followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at 127th Street.

The vehicle turned into a condominium lot at 127th Street and backed into a parking spot. The officer exited the patrol vehicle and the sole occupant, later identified as Darryl Hampton, 32, opened the door and began to remove his seatbelt. The officer ordered Hampton to stay in the vehicle, but he got out and was standing next to the driver’s side door as the officer approached, according to police reports.

When the officer asked for Hampton’s driver’s license, he reportedly said he did not have it with him. Hampton was told to walk to the rear of his vehicle and sit on the curb. However, he walked to the rear of his vehicle and continued walking through the parking lot. The officer attempted to detain Hampton in handcuffs, but the suspect tensed his body and arms and resisted. He then began to reach in his left pocket.

When the officer attempted to handcuff Hampton again, he pushed the officer away and walked toward a stairwell at one of the condo buildings, according to police reports. When the officer attempted to handcuff Hampton again, he pushed the officer away and continued to walk toward the staircase.

The officer reportedly activated his conducted electrical weapon, or taser, and ordered Hampton to stop. When Hampton did not comply, the officer deployed the taser and attempted to place the suspect on his stomach. Hampton began to sit up and the officer attempted to push him back to the ground. Hampton was able to stand up and pushed the office away again.

He then ran up a stairwell to the third floor and entered a room and secured the door behind him. Other OCPD officers arrived and attempts were made to speak with Hampton through the door to get him to exit voluntarily. Hampton reportedly remained barricaded in the room with a female for roughly three hours as officers continued to negotiate with him.

Hampton voluntarily exited the room around 5:50 a.m. He was charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault on the officer, resisting arrest and fleeing and eluding. He was also charged with numerous traffic offenses.