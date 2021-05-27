A volunteer is pictured last summer administering a water quality test. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Assateague Coastal Trust, the local Waterkeeper Alliance affiliate, and the Assateague Coastkeeper began water quality monitoring of the Maryland Coastal Bays this week.

Sampling and data collection were initiated Thursday, May 27. Results will be made available online May 28 just in time for the holiday weekend. New this year, ACT has added the Ocean City Inlet as a new sample site.

Since 2012, ACT has monitored area waterways throughout the Maryland coastal bays region. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, critical water quality data and water samples from within the Isle of Wight and Assawoman bays, the St. Martin River and Herring and Turville creeks are collected, with results being made to the public through several online platforms, including the smartphone app., Swim Guide.

Swim Guide enables users to find safe beaches and swimming areas to recreate and enjoy their waterways through a simple platform that relays local area water quality. The app is available from the App Store, Google Play, or at www.theswimguide.org.

Water quality parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen and visibility are recorded for a dozen sampling sites throughout the coastal bays. In addition, water samples are pulled, processed and analyzed for the presence of enterococci.

All data and sample results are made available to the public the day following a sampling event and may be accessed at www.ActForBays.org/data.

Visitors to Worcester County and the coastal watershed are encouraged to contact the Coastkeeper if they would like to see additional areas monitored. Coastal bayside waterfront communities like Montego Bay, Snug Harbor, and others may contact ACT to find out how their swimming or water recreation areas can be monitored by calling 410-629-1538 or emailing the ACT Coastkeeper at coastkeeper@actforbays.org.