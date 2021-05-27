BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases from universities and colleges on local student achievements.

•Among the students recognized on the Southern New Hampshire University President’s List for the winter term were Berlin residents Christian Davenport of Berlin, Cristina Jones and Taylor Hershey.

•Earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus were Manuel Isaias Perez of Ocean City, Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security; Melanie Wooldridge of Berlin, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Megan J. Keane of Berlin, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kristen Michelle Oakey of Selbyville, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Pamela Tenny Wenninger of Ocean Pines, a Master of Science in Accounting and Information Systems. The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees.

•Maggie Bunting of Ocean City graduated from The University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Arts-B.A. Degree in Advertising and Public Relations.

•Michael Kanavy has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses. Kanavy of Selbyville is a Doctor of Physical Therapy student.

•Andrew Farnum qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

•Several local students have enrolled at McDaniel College as members of the Class of 2025. They were Stephen Decatur High School seniors Jordan Milbourne of Berlin who plans to study criminal justice; Eileen Eslin of Berlin who plans to study cinema; Lauren Stull of Berlin who plans to study art; and Luke Thomas of Ocean City.

•Madison Fritz of Berlin was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fritz was initiated at James Madison University.

•Robert Oliver of Bishopville graduated the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

•Devin Wallace of Berlin has earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Wallace’s parents are Michael Wallace and Megan Wallace.

•Erica Lehner of Ocean City was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lehner was initiated at University of Maryland, Baltimore Campus.

•Earning initiation into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, were Blaine Mason of Berlin at Salisbury University; Kennedy Butch of Selbyville at University of Delaware; Lauren Smith of Selbyville at University of Delaware; Veda Nowowieski of Ocean City at Salisbury University; and Zach Davis of Berlin at Salisbury University

•Among the students on Widener University’s Dean List for fall recognition were Ryan Sauer of Ocean City majoring in Mechanical Engineering, and Katrina Harrell of Ocean City majoring in Nursing.

•More than 2,325 students have been named to the Fall Dean’s List at Kutztown University, including Page Athey of Selbyville,

•Carly Hoffman of Ocean City and Matthew Kinsey of Berlin were both named to the Mount St. Mary University’s Dean’s List.

•Four Salisbury University students earned the prestigious U.S. Fulbright Student Award for the 2020-21 academic year. Senior Jessica Pierce won a research award to study neuroscience in Norway. Senior Julia Rohrer and alumni Abiodun Adeoye ’20 and Kathryn Stout ’15 earned English Teaching Assistantships (ETAs) in Panama, Kyrgyzstan and Serbia, respectively.