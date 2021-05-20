Worcester Prep Varsity Lacrosse Claim Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference Championship

by
Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team recently claimed the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship. Pictured above, the team shows of the championship hardware. Pictured, front row, from left: Hunter Simons, Tristan Weinstein, Cole Campbell, Hugh Thomas, Brugh Moore, Griffin Jones, Dylan McGovern and Adam Hafez. Picture back row, from left: Coach Drew Haugh, Baylor Hoen, Anders Taylor, Max Halle, Brice Richins, Graham McColgan, Connor Carpenter, Mason Brown, Austin Airey, Mason Williams, Bennett Tinkler, Coach Jake Emche and Coach Chandler Dabbs.

Photo by Chris Hoen

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.