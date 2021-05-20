Seahawks Beat Crabbers, Improve To 4-0

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team cruised past Crisfield on Monday to improve to 4-0 on the young season.

The Seahawks beat the Crabbers, 9-1, on Monday at home and beat Parkside, 5-0, last Friday on the road. Decatur is now 4-0 on the season and has been dominant. In four games, Decatur pitching has given up just the lone run to Crisfield on Monday and the Seahawks have outscored their opponents by a combined 26-1. Decatur faces Parkside at home on Friday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.