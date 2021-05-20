Quilters Hold Volunteer Day

Quilters by the Sea Quilt Guild members held a Volunteer Day on May 5 at the Ocean Pines Community Center to exchange finished quilts and pickup quilt kits prepared by the Volunteer Chair Stephanie Dilworth and Jo Anne Donnelly. Unable to meet in person last year, the club members continually worked on quilts to donate to the many charities in need including Believe in Tomorrow, The Cricket Center, Diakonia, The Grace Center, Coastal Hospice, Berlin Nursing Home, DaVita and more. Pictured with some of the club’s donations are Jo Anne Donnelly and Stephanie Dilworth.