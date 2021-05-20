Ocean City Hosts Major Surf Event With Excellent Conditions OCEAN CITY — Against the backdrop of a picture-perfect spring weather with big, glassy waves, Ocean City last week played host to the major Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) northeast regional championships last weekend.The ever-growing Delmarva ESA recently moved from the Mid-Atlantic District to the Northeast District, and as a result, Ocean City was tapped to… Read more »

Berlin Looking To Bring July 3 Fireworks Back BERLIN – Town officials are expected to finalize plans for a July fireworks show at Heron Park next week.On Monday, the Berlin Town Council will discuss plans for the town's annual fireworks show. Though there was a proposal to hold the event at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex, officials are now recommending Heron Park as…

Seasonal Worker Picture Continues To Evolve For Resort Area; Good News Comes From Dominican Republic With Visa Processing OCEAN CITY – As seasonal workers continue to make their way into Ocean City, officials say staffing and seasonal housing shortages persist.Employers, industry leaders and resort officials say labor shortages continue to be felt as the summer season kicks off.While restrictions have eased on the J-1 visa summer work and travel program, Greater Ocean City…