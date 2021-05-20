OCEAN PINES – A $10,000 commitment from Ocean Pines is expected to benefit the restoration of the Jenkins Point shoreline.

Last Saturday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve a $10,000 expense for design and permitting requirements for the Jenkins Point restoration project.

“The purpose and effect of this expense will establish a commitment by Ocean Pines to move forward with the requested funding from state DNR for the proposed project,” said Director Doug Parks, who presented the motion to the association’s board.

Late last year, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) applied to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for funding to reestablish the Jenkins Point Peninsula, located just south of the Route 90 bridge. At the time, officials said the peninsula had eroded over the years. They noted its restoration would restore habitat and provide protection and resiliency for storms and high tides.

MCBP approached the association with plans to pursue grant funding for the project last year. Parks told board members last week the Jenkins Point restoration would enhance resiliency for the Ocean Pines community.

“I think it’s a good faith gesture on our part to say yes, we are very much interested in the state’s philosophy of trying to protect those shorelines,” he said. “I believe we should absolutely do this, and let’s see where it leads us …”

Board President Larry Perrone said he supported the project, but noted his concerns about the association’s funding commitment. He noted the community was initially asked to pay a certain amount for improvements at Bainbridge Pond, only for contributions to increase as the project progressed.

“I want to make sure that our eyes are wide open going into this, that we’re not thinking that this is going to cost us just $10,000,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”

Director Tom Janasek said he also supported the project, as shoreline restoration would protect the community and improve water quality.

“This is a very important project, and they’re working with us,” he said. “If we can get it done, I’m in full favor of it. It does so much for the river and what we’re trying to do throughout Ocean Pines, alleviating a lot of problems from runoff and from flooding.”

Director Frank Daly, however, clarified that the project did not address drainage.

“We should make it real clear that this is a project for clean water and to protect our shoreline,” he said. “It’s not a drainage project.”

After further discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve the $10,000 expense.

The board last Saturday also voted 6-0, with Janasek abstaining, to approve a five-year lease with Seacrets for oceanside parking lot use and a two-year extension of an existing lease for bayside parking lot use. The oceanside lot will be leased for $60,000 with a 3% per year escalation clause with Seacrets paying the property taxes.