File photo

BERLIN – Town officials are expected to finalize plans for a July fireworks show at Heron Park next week.

On Monday, the Berlin Town Council will discuss plans for the town’s annual fireworks show. Though there was a proposal to hold the event at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex, officials are now recommending Heron Park as the site of the July 3 display.

“We’re going to pursue Heron Park because we’ve done it there before,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

Last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of the event, town officials had agreed to work with Worcester County Recreation and Parks to hold a fireworks show and festival at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex. When town officials met with county staff this spring to discuss a 2021 display, Tyndall said they were advised Berlin would be responsible for providing the resources needed to hold the event.

“With everything being on us it was a little bit easier to go with the plan we know,” he said. “We are still open to collaborating in the future.”

Police Chief Arnold Downing and Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells are expected to discuss details of the proposal with elected officials during Monday’s meeting of the town council. Wells said the fireworks had been held without issue at Heron Park for several years before the town considered working with the county to host the event at the ballfields.

“That’s where it’s been held successfully,” she said.

She added that police preferred that location in terms of safety because they’d worried about pedestrian safety when the ballfields proposal had been discussed.

“One of the things we talked about with police was people parking on the other side of Route 113 and trying to run across the street,” she said. “There’s plenty of room to watch at Heron Park and neighborhoods do their own setups for viewing.”