Bank of Ocean City held a Shred It event on April 21 at its West Ocean City location. Participants were asked to bring canned goods or monetary donations for the benefit of Diakonia, Inc. Above, Bank of Ocean City President and CEO Reid Tingle presents Executive Director Belinda Miller with a check for $1,318. The event also collected two van loads of canned goods for Diakonia’s food pantry. Diakonia is the only comprehensive provider of homeless men, women, families and veterans on the Lower Eastern Shore. Diakonia provides shelter, food, clothing and program services to individuals and families in order to help rebuild their lives one step at a time. Submitted Photos