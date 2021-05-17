One of the daily Boardwalk parades is pictured during a previous Cruisin event. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — The 30th Annual Cruisin Ocean City returns to the beach this weekend, May 20-23.

The nationally recognized event attracts more than 3,000 customs, hot rods, street machines, classics and more. While the main events take place at the beachside Inlet parking lot and the Ocean City Convention Center, there will be various citywide locations.

Scheduled to appear at this year’s Cruisin will be Larry Wilcox, best known for his role as Officer Jon Baker on the classic favorite CHiPs! He will be at the Inlet event grounds on Friday, May 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Also joining the fun will be David Newbern and Mike Cotton from the hit show “Faster with Finnegan.” They will be at the event on Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Inlet. Additional entertainment includes Deejay Seaside Jimmy, Cruisin Gold Deejay, the 6th Annual Pin Up Contest, a Pedal Car Show, a Neon & LED light car show, drive-in movies and much more.

Some of the country’s top national names will be showcasing their products in manufacturers midway at the Inlet Parking Lot including Advance Auto Parts, Advantage Lifts, AMSOIL, Barrett-Jackson Auctions, Grundy Insurance, Hagerty Insurance, Keen Compressed Gas, Miller Electric, One Off Rod & Custom, OPTIMA Batteries, Pioneer Pole Buildings, QA1, Radley Chevrolet, Ron Francis Wiring, Summit Racing Equipment, Sundance Vacations, TREMEC Transmissions, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Walsh & Associates Insurance. At the convention center, there will be vendors both inside and outside selling automotive merchandise along with arts & crafts, jewelry, T-shirts and many other specialty items. There will also be a Car Corral and Swap Meet Thursday, Friday and Saturday inside the convention center.

Additional Cruisin Ocean City highlights are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Parades begin at 8 a.m. leaving 27th Street and cruising south along the Boardwalk to the Inlet.

On Sunday, the Grand Finale Awards will take place at the Inlet. Before Cruisin comes to an end there will be more than 500 trophies, plaques and awards presented plus over 3,000 giveaways.

Spectator tickets are $10 a day for Thursday and Sunday and $15 a day for Friday and Saturday, good at the Inlet and convention center. Children under 14 are free with an adult. Four-day event passes are also available for $35 at the event. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday with the Grand Finale Awards starting at 2 p.m. (Sunday is only the Inlet location). For additional information visit www.cruisinoceancity.com or call 410-798-6304.

Cruisin Ocean City has always held safety as its number one priority. The event does not tolerate unlawful activities or the disrespect of Ocean City. During Cruisin the Town of Ocean City will be classified as a special event zone where there will be increased fines for speeding, negligent/reckless driving, spinning wheels and alcohol related offenses.

In a press release, organizers said, “We encourage everyone that comes to Ocean City for Cruisin, both participants and spectators, to respect the town and abide by the rules. In addition, we have added extra health safety measures for 2021. Please make sure you wear a mask, practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently while attending Cruisin Ocean City. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. We look forward to a wonderful and safe Cruisin Ocean City for 2021 and years to come.”