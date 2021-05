April kicked-off a month of Honor Society Inductions at Worcester Preparatory School. On April 1, 41 students were inducted to the Pablo Picasso

Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and seven students were inducted to the Societe Honoraire de Francais Chapitre Bastille at the WPS Spanish and French Honor Society Induction Ceremonies. French Honor Society inductees included Lorelei Campbell, Carson Cebula, Tim Hebert, Brooke Phillips, Rory Pugh, Riley Schoch and Chris Todorov and French teacher Elaine Burg.

Spanish Honor Society inductees, many of whom are pictured at left, were Myranda Beebe, Hannah Brasure, AnnaMarie Buas, Alex Bunting, Austin Cannon, Annie Carter, Charlotte Catapano, Jack Gardner, Austin Gentry, Logan Ginnavan, Ethan Griffith, J.R. Hamer, Jenna Hess, Caitlyn Hoen, Harrison Humes, Amna Iqbal, Griffin Jones, Ian Lewis, Luke Loeser, Olivia Mattingly, Carter McCabe, Sara Miller, Riley Moyer, Hayes Peterson, Camden Rayne, Abby Reynolds, Sajiv Satyal, Owen Schardt, Morgan Schoch, Pearson Schul, Jarett Sofronski, Sophia Spadaro, Nikki Telo, Parker Tingle, Jack Tucker, Chelsea vanVonno, Thalia Vasilikos, Jordan Willey, Claire Williams and Ava Wilsey. Spanish teachers Bianca Geesaman and Kira Eade are also pictured. Right, Olivia Mattingly lights Carter McCabe’s candle as part of the Spanish Honor Society ceremonial tradition, as senior speaker Mattie Warren looks on.