Worcester Boys Close Out Bennett, 13-6
Worcester’s Brugh Moore works the ball behind the net at Sussex Academy last week. The Mallards beat the Seahawks, 13-6. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team used a big second half to pull away from visiting Bennett, 13-6, on Tuesday to finish the season at 8-2.

The two teams were tied at 4-4 at the half. Worcester poured it on in the second half and went on to cruise to the 13-6 win. Jack Gardner, Brugh Moore, and Graham McColgan each scored three goals in the win. Austin Airey had two goals and two assists, while Griffin Jones scored a goal and contributed two assists. Hunter Gentry had 14 saves in the net for Worcester.

