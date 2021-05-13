ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A once-harmonious relationship appears to be hitting some sour notes. Spend some time together to see why things have gone off-key. What you learn might surprise you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You feel a need to make some changes. Good — you can do it on a small scale (some new clothes, for example), or go big and redecorate your home and/or office.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Control your tendency toward early boredom. A situation in your life might be taking a long time to develop, but patience pays off. Stay with it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might feel that you’re on an emotional roller coaster this week. Don’t fret; just ride it out and let things settle down. A Pisces shows understanding.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Do something different for once — compromise. A stubborn stand on an important issue proves counterproductive. You need to be open to new ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A friend offers advice that you perceive as an act of betrayal. But before you turn against the messenger, pay attention to the message.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A year of riding an emotional pogo stick finally settles down. Use this calmer period to restore frayed relationships and to pursue new opportunities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your words can sting, so be careful how you respond to a friend’s actions. A calm approach could produce some surprising facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Be careful about whose secrets you’re being asked to keep. They could impose an unfair burden on a straight arrow like you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): While you prefer taking the tried-and-true course in life, be adventurous this week and accept a challenge that can open new vistas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your strong sense of justice helps you deal with a job- or school-related situation. Stay with your principles. A Sagittarius emerges as a supporter.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You need to build a stronger on-the-job support system to convince doubting colleagues that your innovative proposals are workable.

BORN THIS WEEK: You might not say much, but you’re capable of extraordinary achievements. You are a loyal friend and a devoted family person.

